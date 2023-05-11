i-Taukei lack entrepreneurial skills: Dr Baledrokadroka

The Review Committee on the Great Council of Chiefs has derived a recommendation from consultations around the country that entrepreneurial and management skills for the i-Taukei need to be maximized.

Team Leader Dr Jone Baledrokadroka said they want to enhance and sync programs directly from Government assistance to the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga.

“We also want to impart the skills and entrepreneurial knowledge directly to the yasana (province), of the yavusa or mataqali (clan) and right down to the individual households.”

Dr Baledrokadroka said it is the responsibility of the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga to lift the standard of living for its people by providing at least the opportunity for an equal playing field.

He highlighted that a substantial number of i-Taukei live below the poverty line and they need to urge the Government to enhance the lives of its people.

Dr Baledrokadroka said they are also looking at good leadership and good governance.

“People want members of the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga is to have proper education levels, particularly in good leadership and good governance,” he added.

The Review Committee is expected to make representation to the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga that is scheduled for 24 and 25 May on the chiefly island of Bau.