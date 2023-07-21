Friday, July 21, 2023
i-Taukei top teenage pregnancy stats

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is concerned with the statistics revealing the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies within the i-Taukei race.

The statistics on teenage pregnancies were gathered over a three-year period (2018 – 2021) with particular focus on children between the ages of 13–19 years of age.

1057 teenagers were i-Taukei, 178 were Indo-Fijian while 44 were of other races that fell in this category for the three-year period.

Majority of the teenage pregnancies within the i-Taukei race were from the Central Division which recorded 636 cases, the Western Division recorded 350 cases, the Northern Division recorded 60 cases and 11 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Health Minister Dr Antonio Rabici Lalabalavu said that the statistics are indeed alarming, and it will take a whole of Government and community approach to nip these social problem in the bud.

Dr Lalabalavu said that along with the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS in the country, which he revealed in Parliament last week, the Ministry will increase its community outreach and awareness programmes.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
