ICAO Liaison Officer arrives

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has taken a major step to improve its engagement and support for Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) with the appointment of a new Liaison Officer who will be based in Nadi.

Earlier this year, Cabinet approved Fiji’s hosting of the ICAO Liaison Officer for PSIDS to enhance support to the Pacific’s ability to deliver safe, secure, and sustainable international civil aviation.

Shane Sumner, the newly appointed ICAO Liaison Officer met with Minister Responsible, Viliame Gavoka, the Permanent Secretary, the Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji and officials of the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation upon his arrival on Friday.

In welcoming the appointment, Gavoka congratulated Sumner on behalf of the Government of Fiji and the Pacific, giving his assurance of support to the Office.

“Having the ICAO more visible in the Pacific is critical. Our remoteness and vulnerability to external shocks requires greater connectivity and support of our international partners. We are determined to ensure that regional aviation is at the forefront of global discussions.”

Sumner reiterated the call by the ICAO Secretary-General, Juan Carlos Salazar, and thanked the Fiji Government for its commitment to advancing regional aviation and further shared the areas of focus during his tenure.

By establishing a physical presence in Nadi, ICAO aims to facilitate closer collaboration with the PSIDS, providing targeted assistance and expertise to address their unique aviation requirements.

The Agreement for the hosting of the Pacific Liaison Officer was signed by Gavoka on behalf of Fiji and the Secretary-General of ICAO at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium, in Seoul, Korea in May 2023.