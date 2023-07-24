Monday, July 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Idana wins Emerging Model award

Recently crowned Miss Teen World Supermodel, Alisha Idana added another achievement to her name in the weekend after winning the Emerging Model award at the 2023 Fiji Fashion Awards in Suva.

The 17-year-old who is a Year 13 student at International School in Nadi has been modelling on the local front for the past three years.

At the World Supermodel pageant in Tasmania, Australia, Alisha also won the Miss Congeniality award, the winner of which was decided by votes of the contestants.

Meanwhile, Sera Loloma scooped the Female Model of the Year award on Saturday night at the Grand Pacific Hotel while Akini Qauqau was announced as the winner of the Male Model of the Year award and Watisoni Mataki won the Emerging Male Model of the Year.

In the designers’ category, Tracey Ann Farrington was a big winner.

She grabbed the Sustainable and Impact award, Excellence in Fashion in Commerce award, People’s Choice award and FJFW Managing Director’s Special Recognition award.

Farrington was also inducted in the Hall of Fame together with Designer of the Year winner Samson Lee.

Meanwhile the Fashion Icon of the Year award was won by social media influencer and publicist Evelyn Mani while Atelaite Daunibau clinched the Innovative Textile and Print award and jointly shared the Progressive Development award with Sunia Tubuna and Best men’s wear designer award was given to Temesia Tuicaumia.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Kwong-Wah grateful for training, ey...

Young entrepreneur, Josaia Kwong-Wah is grateful to the Fiji Revenu...
News

Tuilaucala continues to power on

Age is no barrier for 79-year-old entrepreneur Saimoni Tuilaucala w...
PNC

Fix basic errors, Koyamaibole tells...

3-time Rugby World Cup attendee and former Flying Fijians number ei...
Rugby

Skipper Cup resumes this week

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed the third Round of the Skipper Cup c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kwong-Wah grateful for training,...

News
Young entr...

Tuilaucala continues to power on...

News
Age is no ...

Fix basic errors, Koyamaibole te...

PNC
3-time Rug...

Skipper Cup resumes this week

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Rabuka acknowledges UK for ongoi...

News
Prime Mini...

Govt to enhance Film production ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

10-man Blues survive Men-in-Blac...

Football
Defender E...

Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attac...

Football
Suva coach...

Ravalawa try seals win for Drago...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Chetty is new Nadroga president

Football
Prominent ...

Matavou takes the stand in the B...

News
The former...

RFMF assures govt support: Rabuk...

News
The Prime ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Kwong-Wah grateful for training, eyes more success