Idana wins Emerging Model award

Recently crowned Miss Teen World Supermodel, Alisha Idana added another achievement to her name in the weekend after winning the Emerging Model award at the 2023 Fiji Fashion Awards in Suva.

The 17-year-old who is a Year 13 student at International School in Nadi has been modelling on the local front for the past three years.

At the World Supermodel pageant in Tasmania, Australia, Alisha also won the Miss Congeniality award, the winner of which was decided by votes of the contestants.

Meanwhile, Sera Loloma scooped the Female Model of the Year award on Saturday night at the Grand Pacific Hotel while Akini Qauqau was announced as the winner of the Male Model of the Year award and Watisoni Mataki won the Emerging Male Model of the Year.

In the designers’ category, Tracey Ann Farrington was a big winner.

She grabbed the Sustainable and Impact award, Excellence in Fashion in Commerce award, People’s Choice award and FJFW Managing Director’s Special Recognition award.

Farrington was also inducted in the Hall of Fame together with Designer of the Year winner Samson Lee.

Meanwhile the Fashion Icon of the Year award was won by social media influencer and publicist Evelyn Mani while Atelaite Daunibau clinched the Innovative Textile and Print award and jointly shared the Progressive Development award with Sunia Tubuna and Best men’s wear designer award was given to Temesia Tuicaumia.