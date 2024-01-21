Ikanivere becomes Tropik Wood ambassador

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere has signed as the Brand Ambassador for Tropik Wood Industries Limited.

In an exciting ceremony held earlier this week, executive chairman, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, and Ikanivere officially sealed the deal for a thrilling 3-year partnership.

Ratu Vakalalabure said Ikanivere’s vibrant energy and enthusiasm perfectly align with Tropik Wood’s commitment to quality and sustainability.

He said as a young and influential figure, Ikanivere will bring a fresh perspective to their brand and help them connect with a broader audience both locally and internationally.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Tevita, working hand in hand to showcase our Tropik Pine Timber Products to the world.”

“His reach extends far beyond the rugby field, and together, we aim to make Tropik Wood a household name across the Pacific and the world.”

“The entire Tropik Wood family is buzzing with excitement about this collaboration.”

“Tevita’s passion for excellence and commitment to his craft resonates with our values, making him the perfect ambassador to carry our brand into new horizons.”