Illicit drug-trade a threat to national security: Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Investigations and Crime, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says illicit drug trafficking has become a major challenge for Fiji – drawing national security.

ACP Raikaci said the drug trade in Fiji is driven by our strategic location in the Pacific, poverty and corruption.

Speaking at the Fiji National Drug Rehabilitation Workshop, ACP Raikaci said Fiji serves as a transit point for drug trafficking organisations that transport drugs from the Asian region to Australia and New Zealand, who are key international markets for illicit drugs.

“The illicit drug trade in Fiji has also been fuelled by the country’s growing addiction problem, which has led to an increase in drug-related crime and violence.”

The Assistant Commissioner of Police said the Ministry of Home Affairs will now present a National Counter Illicit Narcotic Strategy (2023-2028) to Cabinet in July for consideration.

This is done in consultations with relevant agencies after noting that the illicit drug trafficking business, having, evolved dramatically over the years.

The five-year strategy is to protect the health, safety and security of people who live in Fiji, promote development, to prevent and reduce economic drug-related harm in Fiji.

Raikaci said Fiji has experienced a range of security challenges that have threatened Fiji’s stability and economic prosperity.

Raikaci said these events have serious economic, social and political consequences for Fiji, creating an environment that is conducive to criminal activity, including drug trafficking – these challenges have been exacerbated by the growing illicit drug business in the country.

“The Government is committed to harm minimization; the balanced approach adopted in the policy paper is to guide its actions on demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction adopted from the UNDOC framework,” he added.