Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Improvements needed before Reds clash 

Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says some improvements are needed in the team ahead of their all-important clash against the Queensland Reds in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Derenalagi said Drua will be bracing for a strong Reds outfit as they are aware the opponents will come out firing with their powerful forward pack.

“Physicality is the main work we will be doing on the field so we have lots of weaknesses in our defence but we’ll work hard on that.”

“Although we won, there are some major improvements we need to make from the Moana match. Our forwards pack will pull up their socks because we saw Moana come in at the last minute and score two quick tries and we know that Reds will review that.”

“We’ll work twice as hard because we feel more needs to be done on the maul so that we are able to counter the Reds forward pack.”

Drua is currently 10th with 21 points and will need to register a bonus point victory against the Reds to book a spot in the Top 8.

The Drua vs Reds match will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Framework to guide SCC’s stra...

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the Voluntary Lo...
News

Political Parties submit List of So...

All political parties have submitted their List of Sources of Funds...
Rugby

Male makes six changes for Tonga cl...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male has made six changes to his s...
News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Framework to guide SCC’s s...

News
Minister f...

Political Parties submit List of...

News
All politi...

Male makes six changes for Tonga...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Popular News

Lesumai revives clay pottery tra...

News
75-year-ol...

Masi becomes leading scorer in m...

Rugby
Outside ce...

Fijian economy to grow beyond pr...

Business
The Reserv...

Montoya dots in Warriors’ ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Managreve takes advantage of Suk...

Business
Single mot...

Nadi and T/Naitasiri to kick sta...

Football
Nadi and T...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Framework to guide SCC’s strategic plan