Improvements needed before Reds clash 

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says some improvements are needed in the team ahead of their all-important clash against the Queensland Reds in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Derenalagi said Drua will be bracing for a strong Reds outfit as they are aware the opponents will come out firing with their powerful forward pack.

“Physicality is the main work we will be doing on the field so we have lots of weaknesses in our defence but we’ll work hard on that.”

“Although we won, there are some major improvements we need to make from the Moana match. Our forwards pack will pull up their socks because we saw Moana come in at the last minute and score two quick tries and we know that Reds will review that.”

“We’ll work twice as hard because we feel more needs to be done on the maul so that we are able to counter the Reds forward pack.”

Drua is currently 10th with 21 points and will need to register a bonus point victory against the Reds to book a spot in the Top 8.

The Drua vs Reds match will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.