In-form Sowakula to face Fijian Drua

Barnstorming number eight Pita Gus Sowakula will face his countrymen when the Gallagher Chiefs host the Fijian Drua in Round nine of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Sowakula has been retained by Head Coach Clayton McMillian despite a number of fresh faces for the Friday night clash.

Clayton McMillan has selected a refreshed lineup for the clash that sees several players make their first start for the season.

The formidable front row combination of hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, and props Ollie Norris and John Ryan are named for the starting line up with Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit and Solomone Tukuafu to come off the bench.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit will have his third start alongside veteran and skipper Brodie Retallick at locks.

Samipeni Finau will line up with Kaylum Boshier as the loose forwards with Sowakula slotting back into number 8.

Cortez Ratima starts at halfback with Bryn Gatland at first-five as Damian McKenzie shifts to fullback.

Etene Nanai-Seturo is back on the wing with Shaun Stevenson, Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona linking in the midfield.

Angus Ta’avao, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe (season), Alex Nankivell, Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson have been changed out due to injury.

The match will kick off at 7.05pm this Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Gallagher Chiefs line-up: Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, John Ryan, Brodie Retallick, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson, Damian McKenzie.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Solomone Tukuafu, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’I, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Gideon Wrampling.