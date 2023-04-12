In-house capacity building for Medical Officers: MOH

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says a budget of over $700,000 for medical officers; ensures that doctors are up-skilled and updated in knowledge, skills and competencies while attaining post-graduate qualifications.

This was highlighted by the Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu, who said for the 2023 academic year, the Australian Government Pacific Scholarship for Midwifery had sponsored 20 registered nurses while the Ministry of Health also sponsored an additional 20 registered nurses through its in-service training budget.

“40 nurses are expected to graduate as Midwives at the end of this year and will be formally recruited in 2024. This is in addition to the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade sponsoring 249 registered nurses in the years 2019 to 2022 for the Post-Graduate Diploma in Midwifery offered by the Fiji National University and the TISI Sangam Institute of Nursing in Labasa.”

Also, the Ministry of Health recognises the financial constraints faced by the country, however, will work with the Central Government agencies to advocate for the appropriate remuneration of its healthcare workers for the sterling work that is carried out in all our health facilities.

Dr Lalabalavu added the Ministry is working hard to improve its ability to effectively engage with its health development partners.

“The Ministry is establishing development partners coordination to make use of the opportunities provided by the development partners for the delivery of quality health services and the upkeep of health infrastructures.”