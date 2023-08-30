Inaugural Women’s BOG fixtures confirmed

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the fixtures of the inaugural Women’s Battle of the Giants which will be played from 15 to 17 September at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The four teams selected from the Digicel Women’s Super League that will battle in the tournament are Ba, Labasa, Nadi and Rewa.

The team with the most points will take home the historic title.

On Friday 15 September, Labasa will take on Nadi in the opening match at 2pm followed by the Ba vs Rewa match at 5pm.

On Saturday 16 September, Labasa and Rewa will battle 10am while Nadi faces Ba at mid-day.

On Sunday 17 September, Rewa will meet Nadi at Buckhurst Park at 11am while the clash between Labasa and Ba will kick off at 1pm.