Income from RBF will narrow budget deficit

DPM and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at RBF in Suva.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Government is happy that the income received from the Reserve Bank of Fiji is higher than what was forecasted in the current budget.

Speaking at the Central Bank’s presentation of audited financial statements for the 2022-2023 financial year, Prof Prasad said the income collected will reduce the deficit estimated in the current budget.

RBF had made a record net profit of $102.2 million for the financial year ending 31 July 2023.

The all-time high profit directly resulted from higher interest rates in the global financial markets and prudent management of the nation’s foreign reserves invested in major trading partner economies.

As required under the Act, $103.4 million will be paid to the Government, including $2.1 million being one-fifth of the Revaluation Reserve Account, after a net transfer of $1.0 million to the General Reserves.

This compares to $44.4 million transferred to the Government for the 2021-2022 financial year.

“We always like to achieve a lower deficit when the Government’s budget is drawn.”

In the current financial year, the Government recorded a gross deficit of $1.5 billion, or a net deficit of 4.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

Prof Prasad also highlighted that after a strong recovery last year, the domestic economy is poised to grow further by eight per cent, largely driven by the anticipated full recovery in tourism and related sectors with positive flows on effects to the rest of the economy.

He said the Fijian economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

He added that the 2023-2024 National Budget endeavours to recalibrate Government’s policy action to accelerate the post-pandemic economic recovery and initiate policy measures in responding to the changing global and domestic landscape.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
