Thursday, May 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Increase concessional lending grants: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad called on his Indonesian Counterpart to scale up financing in areas of climate adaptation and increased concessional lending grants.

The Minister for Finance met with Indonesia’s Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani during the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in South Korea.

In his sideline meetings, Prof Prasad thanked Indonesia for its strong support and leadership at the multilateral institutions and her commitment to advance Fiji-Indonesia bilateral relationship.

He said that Fiji has been part of the constituency office led by Indonesia at both the ADB and the World Bank and has always supported Fiji’s development interests, including the large financing support provided by these MDBs during the COVID crisis.

Also, Prof Prasad met with the Japanese Vice Minister for Finance for International Affairs, Australian Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, Dr Andrew Leigh and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the US Treasury.

DPM Prasad also attended the opening session of the Board of Governors which was opened by the President of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Sul Yeol and attended by all the Finance Minister’s and Annual Meeting delegates.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

League first, FACT later for Rewa

Defending champions and leaders Rewa is determind on maintaining it...
News

PM awaits NES report from Finance M...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is now expecting a detailed ...
Football

Labasa face AS Academy Féminine in ...

Fiji’s representative to the 2023 OFC Women’s Champions League, Lab...
News

PRF makes submissions for national ...

The Pacific Recycling Foundation (PFR) has today submitted its reco...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

League first, FACT later for Rew...

Football
Defending ...

PM awaits NES report from Financ...

News
Prime Mini...

Labasa face AS Academy Féminine ...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

PRF makes submissions for nation...

News
The Pacifi...

New Lautoka HA branch to enhance...

News
The Housin...

Naisarani to start in back row a...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

33 medals up for grabs on Day 2

Coca-Cola Games
33 Gold me...

FHL pays out $2.5M in interim di...

Business
Fiji Holdi...

140 booked in last 24 hours for ...

News
140 driver...

Traditional healer charged with ...

News
A 61-year-...

2 arrested, Police vehicle damag...

News
Two men ar...

Junior Bula Boys end tour on hig...

Football
The Junior...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

League first, FACT later for Rewa