Increase concessional lending grants: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad called on his Indonesian Counterpart to scale up financing in areas of climate adaptation and increased concessional lending grants.

The Minister for Finance met with Indonesia’s Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani during the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in South Korea.

In his sideline meetings, Prof Prasad thanked Indonesia for its strong support and leadership at the multilateral institutions and her commitment to advance Fiji-Indonesia bilateral relationship.

He said that Fiji has been part of the constituency office led by Indonesia at both the ADB and the World Bank and has always supported Fiji’s development interests, including the large financing support provided by these MDBs during the COVID crisis.

Also, Prof Prasad met with the Japanese Vice Minister for Finance for International Affairs, Australian Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, Dr Andrew Leigh and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the US Treasury.

DPM Prasad also attended the opening session of the Board of Governors which was opened by the President of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Sul Yeol and attended by all the Finance Minister’s and Annual Meeting delegates.