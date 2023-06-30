Increased allocation for social protection programs

The Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has been allocated $200.2 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

This is a major increase of $52.5 million compared to the $147.7 million which was allocated in the 2022-2023 National Budget by the previous Government.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during the budget address in Parliament on Friday said Government will continue with the support provided through social protection program with the increased allocation.

Professor Prasad said under the Government’s Social Protection program, it aims to assist around 97,174 on-going beneficiaries and 7,500 expected recipients and is allocated $170.0 million for the 2023-2024 Budget.

This includes $78.2 million allocated for the Social Pension Scheme, which will support approximately 26,200 people above the age of 65 with monthly payments increasing from $100 to $115.

28,000 recipients above the age of 70 will be entitled to $125, an increase of $25 in monthly payments.

To support the poor and disadvantaged, a sum of $45.6 million is allocated for the Family Assistance Scheme (FAS), whereby monthly cash transfers will increase by 15 per cent per month.

The existing $50 food voucher program will continue in the next fiscal year.

The revised monthly allowance rate for the Family Assistance Scheme will be as follows:

1 person household allowance will increase from $35.00 to $40.25.

2 persons household allowance will increase from $58.00 to $66.70.

3 persons household allowance will increase from $92.00 to $105.08.

4 persons household allowance will increase from $127.00 to $146.05.