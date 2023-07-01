Increased allowance for community leaders

To support and ensure inclusive governance, wellbeing and development of rural communities, the Coalition Government has decided to increase the allowances for community leaders in the new financial year.

The allowance for an Advisory Councillor will increase from $172.50 to $200.00 per month.

A District Chairperson’s allowance will increase from $207 to $220 per month.

A Turaga-no-Koro’s allowance will increase from $100 to 4150 per month.

The allowance of the Mata-ni-Koro will increase from $100 to $250 per quartet, $175 to $325 per quarter and $195 to $345 per quarter.

The Turaga-ni-Yavusa will receive $100 per month.