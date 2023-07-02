Sunday, July 2, 2023
Increased budget for Independent Bodies

There has been an immense increase in the budget allocation for Fiji’s independent bodies in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

The Office of the Auditor-General has been provided a sum of $7.0 million which is an increase of $1.2 million compared to $5.8 million in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

The Judiciary in Section 97 of the Fijian Constitution body has been allocated a budget of $50.0 million which is an increase of $2.8 million compared to $47.2 in the previous budget year.

The Parliament of Fiji, in section 46 of the Fijian Constitution body has been allocated a budget of $16.3 million which is a huge increase of $7.7 million compared to $8.6 million allocated in the previous year by the former Government.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been allocated $6.9 million which is a slight increase of $300,000 compared to the $6.3 million set out in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

The Fijian Elections Office has been allocated a sum of $5.9 million which is a huge decrease of $11 million compared to $16.9 allocated in the previous Fiscal Year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
