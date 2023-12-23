Saturday, December 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Increased Police presence around the country

Police will be beefing up its operations as Fijians rush to do their last minute Christmas shopping around the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said Police presence will be in towns, cities, roadsides, highways and even picnic spots.

This is being done to ensure that people are safe whilst doing their Christmas shopping.

“We are there to see that people shop and safely return to their homes. We are there on the road to see the flow of traffic and for road users to adhere to safety measures while on the road,” said ACP Driu.

ACP Driu said Police on the roads will be checking for excessive passengers, alcohol level and documentation like driving licenses etc.

“We are there for your safety; we are there for awareness, reminding everyone that they need to abide by the law in order to have a safe and incident free Christmas. We are also there, sending our well-wishes to everyone to have an enjoyable Christmas.”

While everyone prepares for festivities, ACP Driu said Police Officers will continue to work around the clock for everyone’s safety.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FCCC reminds customers to be vigila...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has recorded 146 all...
Rugby

Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 season

The Kaiviti Silktails has announced that Timoci Kotoisuva, the youn...
Football

Inter Miami welcomes Luis Suarez fo...

Inter Miami has completed their high-profile signing, bringing in U...
News

FNPF pensioners get increased allow...

Fiji National Provident Fund pensioners who had their pension rates...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FCCC reminds customers to be vig...

News
The Fijian...

Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 seas...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Inter Miami welcomes Luis Suarez...

Football
Inter Miam...

FNPF pensioners get increased al...

News
Fiji Natio...

$3.3m Housing Authority arrears

News
Housing Au...

Resurgence of key products in Fi...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Oceania Rugby welcomes two new a...

Rugby
Oceania Ru...

Man charged over Narere Police P...

News
A 38-year-...

Police FC wins National Club Cha...

Football
Ba's Polic...

Tourism numbers on an upward tre...

News
Tourism nu...

Turuva brings premiership joy ho...

Rugby
Dally M Ro...

Applications for the back to sch...

News
Applicatio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FCCC reminds customers to be vigilant