Increased Police presence around the country

Police will be beefing up its operations as Fijians rush to do their last minute Christmas shopping around the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said Police presence will be in towns, cities, roadsides, highways and even picnic spots.

This is being done to ensure that people are safe whilst doing their Christmas shopping.

“We are there to see that people shop and safely return to their homes. We are there on the road to see the flow of traffic and for road users to adhere to safety measures while on the road,” said ACP Driu.

ACP Driu said Police on the roads will be checking for excessive passengers, alcohol level and documentation like driving licenses etc.

“We are there for your safety; we are there for awareness, reminding everyone that they need to abide by the law in order to have a safe and incident free Christmas. We are also there, sending our well-wishes to everyone to have an enjoyable Christmas.”

While everyone prepares for festivities, ACP Driu said Police Officers will continue to work around the clock for everyone’s safety.