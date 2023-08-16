Wednesday, August 16, 2023
601 ad
India is a trusted partner of Fiji: Karthigeyan

India takes great pride in its role as a trusted partner of Fiji in the socio economic development of the country.

These were the sentiments of India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, His Excellency Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan at the 77th Independence Day of India held in Suva last night.

In his address, His Excellency Karthigeyan emphasized that it is a great privilege to celebrate India’s Independence Day with Fiji, a nation with which they have an enduring bond.

“Our close and multifaceted bilateral relations with Fiji, built on mutual respect, cooperation and strong people to people ties — have continued to grow steadily despite the challenges of the pandemic,” the High Commissioner said.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, cabinet ministers, senior members of Government and members of the diplomatic corps were present at the celebrations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
