SODELPA wants indigenous issues prioritized

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) says it fully endorses the call by Party executives on the need to prioritize indigenous issues on the National Economic Summit agenda.

SODELPA in a statement said they are committed to ensuring that indigenous issues are given the attention they deserve in all forums and facets of Government service, and they firmly believe that inclusivity and representation for all Fijians in national discussions are crucial.

“We are proud of our efforts to advocate for the centrality of indigenous issues in national discussions and offer our assistance to authorities on how to effectively address these issues at forums such as the NES.”

“We recognize the importance of holding follow-up dialogues with representatives of the indigenous community, businesses, and companies to ensure their voices are heard in national discussions.”

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to achieve a prosperous future for all Fijians, and we hope that other political parties will follow our example and prioritize inclusivity and representation for all citizens in national discussions.”

“We are proud to be a party that prioritizes the rights of indigenous Fijians and will continue to advocate for their representation in all spheres of national socio-economic development.”

Meanwhile SODELPA Vice President Anare Jale earlier stated that of the twelve thematic areas, issues with regards to indigenous socio-economic development have featured as a low priority in the Summit agenda and similarly in the meeting papers.

He said SODELPA will continue to strongly advocate indigenous issues in all forums and facets of Government service in line with its manifesto in the 2022 General Election.

“As members of the current Coalition Government we are insisting that indigenous issues and views be given prominence they deserve.”

“As a party we offer our assistance to authorities on how to effectively address the centrality of indigenous issues at such a forum as the NES and in all spheres of national socio-economic development.”

Jale said they are also concerned that the Summit documents have been released at a very short notice and they call for a follow up dialogue specifically with representatives of the indigenous community, businesses and companies.