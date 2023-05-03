Injured Dragon Ravalawa returns in magic round

Fiji Bati and Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa returns from injury to take on Apisai Koroisau’s Wests Tigers in Magic Round 10 of NRL on Sunday.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has unveiled his squad for the side’s trip to Brisbane this weekend.

Griffin confirms that Ravalawa, who suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks back, has recovered well on time and has sealed his spot on the Dragons’ wing.

The Dragons will play the Tigers at 1.50 pm at Suncorp Stadium.

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Tommy Talau, Junior Tupou, Brandon Wakeham, Luke Brooks, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’I, John Bateman, Fonua Pole.

Reserves: Jake Simpkin, Joe Ofahengaue, Alex Twal, Asu Kepaoa, Alex Seyfarth, Justin Matamua, Daine Laurie, Shawn Blore, Triston Reilly

Dragons: Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, Moses Suli, Max Feagai, Mikaele Ravalawa, Talatau Amone, Ben Hunt, Jack de Belin, Moses Mbye, Blake Lawrie, Billy Burns, Jaydn Su’A, Jack Bird.

Reserves: Jayden Sullivan, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Josh Kerr, Toby Couchman, Jaiyden Hunt, Jacob Liddle, Zane Musgrove, Viliami Fifita.