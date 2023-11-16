Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo rehab

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players are currently in rehabilitation overcoming niggling injuries as the team prepares for the HSBC Series opener in Dubai next month.

Gollings has revealed that playmaker Napolioni Bolaca is recovering very well from his knee surgery which he underwent earlier this year.

Fiji 7s utility player Manueli Maisamoa picked up a slight knee niggle which Gollings said they wanted to protect at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship over the weekend.

Speedster Filipe Sauturaga had a broken foot operation last year but he has a few niggles. Rather than straining him, Gollings added that they avoided these players from featuring in the competition.

He also mentioned that winger Iowane Teba had his shoulder injured in an off-the-ball tackle against New Zealand in the last game.

Gollings said this is not long-term and would take close to two-three weeks for recovery.

“Yet, we have a healthy squad which I believe will give me a little problem in the selection process for Dubai and South Africa next month.”

“We are just waiting to see these few injuries to get the right balance. I have options but it’s about getting those right options in making the final decision next week.”

The Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas...

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck as th...
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars Ce...

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming...
News

Committee told to expedite assistan...

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has advised the Em...
Rugby

Gollings unhappy with team’s perfor...

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has expressed his disappointment wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars...

Entertainment
Emmy Award...

Committee told to expedite assis...

News
The Acting...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Hooper signs with Aust 7s for 20...

Rugby
Four-time ...

Popular News

CIF governing board endorses Fij...

News
The Climat...

Authorities work on new e-Ticket...

News
The Minist...

Champs Ba to face Auckland All S...

Football
Defending ...

NZ Nadi to make a return in Paci...

Football
Team NZ Na...

Visit hospital when weather clea...

News
The Minist...

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s fina...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas cruise