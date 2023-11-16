Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo rehab

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players are currently in rehabilitation overcoming niggling injuries as the team prepares for the HSBC Series opener in Dubai next month.

Gollings has revealed that playmaker Napolioni Bolaca is recovering very well from his knee surgery which he underwent earlier this year.

Fiji 7s utility player Manueli Maisamoa picked up a slight knee niggle which Gollings said they wanted to protect at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship over the weekend.

Speedster Filipe Sauturaga had a broken foot operation last year but he has a few niggles. Rather than straining him, Gollings added that they avoided these players from featuring in the competition.

He also mentioned that winger Iowane Teba had his shoulder injured in an off-the-ball tackle against New Zealand in the last game.

Gollings said this is not long-term and would take close to two-three weeks for recovery.

“Yet, we have a healthy squad which I believe will give me a little problem in the selection process for Dubai and South Africa next month.”

“We are just waiting to see these few injuries to get the right balance. I have options but it’s about getting those right options in making the final decision next week.”

The Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.