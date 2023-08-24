Injured Lutu back for Roosters clash    

Young Fiji Bulikula prospect and Wests Tigers halfback Losana Lutu is set to make her return from a knee injury to face the Sydney Roosters in Round 6 of NRLW on Saturday.

Tigers confirmed that Lutu takes over the No.7 jersey from Emily Curtain, who is out of the side after playing through knee and hand injuries in recent weeks.

Lutu missed out in Tigers’ previous two matches but her return will add an extra spark to their scrums and set-piece plays.

Off-season recruit Tess Staines is named to make her first appearance of the year following a layoff with a thumb injury and is joined by Imogen Gobran as the new faces on the bench.

Salma Nour and Taylor Osborne drop out of the 17 but remain in the reserves.

The encounter between the Tigers and Roosters will be played at 3.10pm at Allianz Stadium.

The teams:

Sydney Roosters: Corban Baxter, Brydie Parker, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Mia Wood, Tarryn Aiken, Jocelyn Kelleher, Millie Boyle, Keeley Davis, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Olivia Kernick, Keilee Joseph.

Interchange: Shawden Burton, Teuila Fotu-Moala, Pani Hopoate, Amelia Pasikala, Joeli Morris, Grace Hamilton, Lexi Kiriwi, Lily Rogan, Tyler Bentley.

Wests Tigers: Botille Vette-Welsh, Jakiya Whitfeld, Rikeya Horne, Leianne Tufuga, Josephine Lenaz, Pauline Piliae, Losana Lutu, Sarah Togatuki, Ebony Prior, Christian Pio, Kezie Apps, Eliza Siilata, Najvada George.

Interchange: Sophie Curtain, Imogen Gobran, Jessica Kennedy, Tess Staines, Hope Tevaga, Rebecca Pollard, Taylor Osborne, Salma Nour, Bianca Bennetts.