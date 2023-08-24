Thursday, August 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Injured Lutu back for Roosters clash    

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Young Fiji Bulikula prospect and Wests Tigers halfback Losana Lutu is set to make her return from a knee injury to face the Sydney Roosters in Round 6 of NRLW on Saturday.

Tigers confirmed that Lutu takes over the No.7 jersey from Emily Curtain, who is out of the side after playing through knee and hand injuries in recent weeks.

Lutu missed out in Tigers’ previous two matches but her return will add an extra spark to their scrums and set-piece plays.

Off-season recruit Tess Staines is named to make her first appearance of the year following a layoff with a thumb injury and is joined by Imogen Gobran as the new faces on the bench.

Salma Nour and Taylor Osborne drop out of the 17 but remain in the reserves.

The encounter between the Tigers and Roosters will be played at 3.10pm at Allianz Stadium.

The teams:

Sydney Roosters: Corban Baxter, Brydie Parker, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Mia Wood, Tarryn Aiken, Jocelyn Kelleher, Millie Boyle, Keeley Davis, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Olivia Kernick, Keilee Joseph.

Interchange: Shawden Burton, Teuila Fotu-Moala, Pani Hopoate, Amelia Pasikala, Joeli Morris, Grace Hamilton, Lexi Kiriwi, Lily Rogan, Tyler Bentley.

Wests Tigers: Botille Vette-Welsh, Jakiya Whitfeld, Rikeya Horne, Leianne Tufuga, Josephine Lenaz, Pauline Piliae, Losana Lutu, Sarah Togatuki, Ebony Prior, Christian Pio, Kezie Apps, Eliza Siilata, Najvada George.

Interchange: Sophie Curtain, Imogen Gobran, Jessica Kennedy, Tess Staines, Hope Tevaga, Rebecca Pollard, Taylor Osborne, Salma Nour, Bianca Bennetts.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resigna...

Opposition member of parliament Ketan Lal has said that he has no i...
News

Australia concurs with IAEA nuclea...

The Australian Government says it respects the findings of the Inte...
News

11 scholarships for Fijians in Saud...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Ko...
Business

Cooperation to boost tourism, sport...

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lesikimacuata Korovavala sa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resi...

News
Opposition...

Australia concurs with IAEA nuc...

News
The Austra...

11 scholarships for Fijians in S...

News
Ministry o...

Cooperation to boost tourism, sp...

Business
Permanent ...

Survival is pivot for SIDS: Ratu...

News
Fiji, like...

Nurses pay to go up today: Vosar...

News
The Acting...

Popular News

Consumer complaints rise by 12pc...

Business
The number...

Rabuka asserts intention to side...

News
Prime Mini...

Make lawful decisions, Permanent...

News
Public Ser...

Adequate cybersecurity capabilit...

News
Permanent ...

QVS books spot in Deans final

Rugby
Queen Vict...

Fijians excited for Twickenham c...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resignation