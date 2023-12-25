Monday, December 25, 2023
601 ad
Inmates reunite with loved ones for Christmas

The Fiji Corrections Service opened its doors yesterday to allow families to bring in food to celebrate Christmas lunch with their loved ones.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as 100s were reunited briefly with their loved ones over a home cooked meal.

FCS Director Rehabilitation Superintendent Waisale Soqonakalou such activities helped maintain family bonds over Christmas, a very important date on the Christian calendar.

“So we ensure all religious events or dates are observed like Diwali, where we invite Hindu family members or EID for Muslims.”

“Today its Christmas for Christians in all institutions,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
