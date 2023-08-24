Inmates urged to take advantage of rehab: AG

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga urged 63 inmates at the Taveuni Corrections facility to take advantage of the rehabilitation methods offered by the Fiji Corrections Services, including spiritual guidance, training and trade courses.

Turaga highlighted this during his first official tour of the North to inmates the Taveuni Corrections Facility on Wednesday.

“This is not the end of the road, Government has allocated funds for your rehabilitation so when you have served your time, you can pursue to be better.”

He reminded the inmates that Government has allocated funds for the rehabilitation and they should make use of this opportunity to learn.

“We hope that one day once they are truly reformed, it will be like that, there will be no supervision, and when one has reached that stage then that shows they have fully rehabilitated.”

Meanwhile, Turaga has commended the Fiji Corrections Service for the work they have carried out over the years in the rehabilitation of inmates.

He called on Correction officers to support their leaders in achieving the vision of the institution.

He will visit the Labasa Corrections Facilities today.