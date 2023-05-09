Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Integrated approach needed to control infestation

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna is calling for a more integrated approach as a way forward to controlling termite infestation.

While speaking at a stakeholders meeting for termite control in Lautoka, Tubuna urged agencies to consolidate efforts and work together in a bid to control termite infestation.

“The Coalition Government supports the efforts of the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji in its activities to address termite infestation and is committed to working with the relevant stakeholders to protect Fiji from further loss and damages.”

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, under its mandate and national obligation, has taken charge for the containment and control of Asian Subterranean Termite (AST) infestation and also put in place measures to prevent the spread of the termites from the Lautoka and Labasa districts to other parts of Fiji.

BAF chief executive Michael Bartlett highlighted that with proper injection of technical expertise, funding and ongoing collaboration with Government stakeholders and external stakeholders, Fiji will be successful in the containment and eradication of the termites.

The termite swarming season is between August/September to November with the most affected region being Lautoka and Labasa.

The Asian Subterranean Termite tunnels its way through the soil to its food source.

AST establish colonies 6 – 18 feet underground making it difficult to detect them until damage signs are seen.

It is one of the most difficult species of termites in the world and the second most destructive.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
