Inter-Agencies taskforce needed in Levuka: Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has proposed the need for an Inter-Agencies taskforce to ensure the development of Levuka town is in accordance to the best benefit for the people, best protection for its heritage and have a future for the upcoming generation.

Vasu during his tour and a talanoa session in Levuka on Tuesday shared about the opportunity to explore with Government how to manage the challenges and opportunities that come with looking after such an iconic, yet constantly changing, landscape for the future benefit of everyone who enjoys this special place and see first-hand the status of Levuka Heritage Buildings and sites.

Vasu visited the Levuka Community Centre, New Market, Levuka Port, and Deed of Cession alongside representatives from key organisations involved in the Levuka World Heritage rehabilitation.

He also met with Levuka Town Council executives to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced.

“The historical Port Town of Levuka World Heritage status was the culmination of years of dedication and would like to see how local people, businesses and Government are working together to capitalise on this achievement and raise the profile of the Levuka around the world,” he said.

He added that it is important for the people to understand that Levuka is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site and any developments and rehabilitation will need to follow the process which governed the elements of the World Heritage Convention.

Hence there is a need for thorough consultations to determine funding for next financial year.

The day ended with talanoa session at Levuka Vakaviti.