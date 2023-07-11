Tuesday, July 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Interpretation Bill to be debated on Friday

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga speaks during the morning session of the National Budget Debate at the Parliament Complex in Suva. Photo courtesy of Parliament of the Republic of Fiji.

Parliament will debate on the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill of 2023 this Friday after the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga moved the motion that the Bill be brought in through Standing Orders 51.

Speaking on his motion, the Attorney-General said that in 2021, the Interpretation Act was amended to provide that where any written law authorises or requires a person to provide his or her name, the person must provide the name as specified on the birth certificate, and where any written law authorises or requires a person to provide any form of identification of himself or herself, the person must provide such form of identification which accurately reflects the name as specified on the birth certificate.

Turaga said these changes however disadvantaged mainly women who were then mandated to change the name on their birth certificate to include their spouse’s surname in order to continue using their spouse’s surname for various purposes including official identification or documentation including voter ID cards.

The Office of the Attorney-General had conducted consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Solicitor General.

The Bill if it is passed by Parliament, the amending legislation will come into force on a date appointed by the Minister by notice in the Gazette.

Since there was opposition to the motion, a vote was taken where 27 members voted in favour, 21 voted against it and 5 opted not to vote.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Liquor Amendment Bill to be debated...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today tabled the motion that Parliam...
News

PM confirms meeting Kuruleca on app...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Selina Kuruleca w...
Entertainment

Filmmaker Zeller receives Medal of ...

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller received France's hi...
Rugby

Tawake joins Waikato for Farah Palm...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua captain has signed with Waikato Rugby ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Liquor Amendment Bill to be deba...

2023-24 National Budget
Attorney-G...

PM confirms meeting Kuruleca on ...

News
Prime Mini...

Filmmaker Zeller receives Medal ...

Entertainment
Academy Aw...

Tawake joins Waikato for Farah P...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Underwhelming and unfair budget:...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

We can still defend our title, s...

Football
Rewa coach...

Popular News

Budget for hard courts and track...

Sports
Minister f...

Traps set to counter lepto outbr...

News
A Response...

Unfavorable weather affects cane...

News
The Fiji S...

Chua gracious in Young Kulas def...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Elton John bows out of live care...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Cotter focuses on improving Blue...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Liquor Amendment Bill to be debated