Ireland beats world champs in titanic battle

Top-ranked Ireland edged Rugby World Cup champions South Africa 13-8 in an intense Group B battle in France today.

Right winger Mack Hansen scored Ireland’s try after 33 minutes which was the first South Africa conceded in this tournament while left winger Cheslin Kolbe replied with a try for the Springboks early in the second half of a gripping contest.

South Africa was on top for considerable spells but paid the price for poor goal-kicking from flyhalf Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who missed a combined four of five and left 11 points in the wind.

After Jonathan Sexton’s penalty put Ireland ahead 10-8 an hour in, his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a 77th-minute penalty to leave South Africa needing a try to draw and a converted score to win.

Ireland has now beaten the defending champions for the second time in 10 months and for the first time at the Rugby World Cup.

The victory sees the Irish extend their test-win streak to 16 and they will likely top Pool B, thus probably avoiding host France in the quarterfinals and setting up a meeting with three-time champion New Zealand.

Earlier on, Ireland began the tournament with an 82-8 rout of Romania and followed up by dispatching Tonga 59-16 and faces Scotland next while South Africa started by beating Scotland 18-3 and then blanked Romania 76-0, and concludes its pool round against Tonga next Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
