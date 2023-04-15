Irresponsible and extravagant: Seruiratu

The Office of the Leader of Opposition says some of the allocations that has been budgeted for the National Economic Summit is extravagant.

In a press conference, Inia Seruiratu said if the kalavata budget for the National Economic Summit is coming from taxpayers money, the Opposition finds it irresponsible of the government and extravagant spending.

Seruiratu said the Oppositions knows for a fact from previous conferences and meetings that they hosted, the FijiFirst Government would have to look for sponsorships.

“The Opposition Chambers will continue to play its democratic role of keeping the Government in check. The promise to not use expensive hotels and resorts for meetings was something prominent in the NFP’s manifesto, however, here the Ministry of Finance led by the Leader of the NFP, and the Fiscal Review Committee made up of some NFP supporters, are using $360,000 for the National Economic Summit.

“This is irresponsible of a government that claims to care about the people,” Seruiratu added.