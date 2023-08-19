Saturday, August 19, 2023
Isaac ranked 8th in Shute Shield ranking

Photo Courtesy: Rakaviti

Former Fiji Under 20 and Southern Districts inside centre Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has been ranked eighth in the Final Catchpole rankings after a stellar New South Wales Shute Shield season.

The 24-year-old was impressive for the Southern District this season scoring 15 points for the team while his fellow teammate, Phil Potgieter was ranked fourth with 18 points.

Standing at six feet two inches, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens also played for Taranaki Bulls in the Bunnings National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Eastwood breakaway Michael Icely was awarded the competition’s highest individual honor, taking home the Ken Catchpole Medal.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
