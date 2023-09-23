Island States face triple threat, PM tells UNGA

Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) face a triple-burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health and the climate emergency and are straining their health infrastructure and resources.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, yesterday.

Rabuka said health financing, infrastructure, supply chain management for medicines, consumables and medical equipment, and workforce retention and development are critical for Fiji and other SIDS.

He said the World Health Organisation SIDS Voluntary Health Fund that was established this year will address the technical and capacity building needs of Pacific nations.

“We encourage partners to contribute to the fund.”

Fiji also supports an overarching WHO Accord for Pandemic Prevention, which is currently being negotiated.

He said equity must be at the centre of our global health response.

The Prime Minister has also welcomed the progress made on the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) to support access to credit through concessional financing and debt relief.

Rabuka added that achieving the 2030 Agenda will require a new framework for development finance institutions that is responsive to and relevant in addressing the needs of SIDS.