Monday, October 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Israel flight was solely a business decision: Fiji Airways

National carrier, Fiji Airways says it does not operate on the basis of political or religious favouritism and treats all customers and charterers equally, and the decision to operate a charter flight to Israel was solely a business decision.

The airline while responding to certain concerns highlighted in the media regarding the flight, said the decision to operate the charter flight to Israel was based on purely commercial considerations.

“Following the recent delivery of two (2) new A350 aircraft into the Fiji Airways fleet, the airline has some excess wide-body aircraft time available, and operating charter flights is one way to utilise this excess aircraft time to generate additional revenue,” Fiji Airways said in a statement.

“Fiji Airways has an established business relationship with the charterer of the Israel charter flight, who has a history of operating successful international charters, and making timely payments for previous charter services.”

“Whilst the terms of the charter agreement are confidential between Fiji Airways and the charterer, we can confirm that the charter is of commercial benefit to Fiji Airways.”

Fiji Airways has also clarified that at no point did any Government Minister or other Government official exert any undue influence or pressure on the airline to operate this charter and the decision was made independently by the airline.

“Fiji Airways is proud of its collaborative effort with the Government to safely repatriate our fellow Fijians from Israel. We would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge the Fiji Airways pilots and crew who operated this significant flight.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PM’s wife was to visit Israel...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that his wife Sulueti R...
Rugby

Nayacalevu unhappy with ref’s...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has expressed h...
Rugby

Aust Govt to provide $6.2m to Drua

The Government of Australia has announced that it will provide $6.2...
Football

Parental support is vital, says pro...

Proud mother of 2023 Courts Inter District Championship's Best Play...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PM’s wife was to visit Isr...

News
Prime Mini...

Nayacalevu unhappy with ref̵...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Aust Govt to provide $6.2m to Dr...

Rugby
The Govern...

Parental support is vital, says ...

Football
Proud moth...

Raheem dedicates IDC win, award ...

Football
Stylish Ba...

Totogo arsonist remanded in cust...

News
The Magist...

Popular News

Turaga left in the dark on reshu...

News
Newly appo...

7 Fijians lit up World Cup pool ...

Rugby
Seven Flyi...

Premier Division semifinalists c...

2023 IDC
The Premie...

Sexual crimes against minors rem...

News
Sexual off...

Rabuka condemns attacks on Israe...

News
Prime Mini...

PM’s wife was to visit Isr...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PM’s wife was to visit Israel as well