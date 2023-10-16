Israel flight was solely a business decision: Fiji Airways

National carrier, Fiji Airways says it does not operate on the basis of political or religious favouritism and treats all customers and charterers equally, and the decision to operate a charter flight to Israel was solely a business decision.

The airline while responding to certain concerns highlighted in the media regarding the flight, said the decision to operate the charter flight to Israel was based on purely commercial considerations.

“Following the recent delivery of two (2) new A350 aircraft into the Fiji Airways fleet, the airline has some excess wide-body aircraft time available, and operating charter flights is one way to utilise this excess aircraft time to generate additional revenue,” Fiji Airways said in a statement.

“Fiji Airways has an established business relationship with the charterer of the Israel charter flight, who has a history of operating successful international charters, and making timely payments for previous charter services.”

“Whilst the terms of the charter agreement are confidential between Fiji Airways and the charterer, we can confirm that the charter is of commercial benefit to Fiji Airways.”

Fiji Airways has also clarified that at no point did any Government Minister or other Government official exert any undue influence or pressure on the airline to operate this charter and the decision was made independently by the airline.

“Fiji Airways is proud of its collaborative effort with the Government to safely repatriate our fellow Fijians from Israel. We would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge the Fiji Airways pilots and crew who operated this significant flight.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.”