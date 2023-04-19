It is about resilience and partnership: Sepuloni

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni says the purpose of her visit to Fiji is to reconnect and to discuss the shared challenges and how the two countries can work together.

Speaking at the welcome reception cocktail in Suva last night, Minister Sepuloni remarked: “It is about resilience and partnership, Fiji is incredibly important to New Zealand, the Pacific region is New Zealand’s priority with regards to our foreign affairs program and all the work that we do.”

She added that her delegation will be looking forward to meeting with their counterparts, discussing important issues like climate change, impacts of global inflation, fisheries and everything that matters in the region but mostly strengthening the relationship between Fiji and New Zealand.

Her Fijian counterpart, Manoa Kamikamica said New Zealand has been a steadfast friend of Fiji, providing assistance in times of need and supporting the development efforts.

“Fiji and New Zealand have a shared history and a common future, based on the principles of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.”

“Our two nations have enjoyed a close and friendly relationship for many decades, with strong people-to-people ties.”

Kamikamica expressed his appreciation towards the significant contributions that the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand have made to both nations, enriching the cultural diversity and strengthening the people-to-people ties.

“There is no doubt that your Mission to Fiji will add to and grow our bonds and partnership on all fronts. Your Mission is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen our relationship and reaffirm our commitment to collaborating on challenges common to us.”