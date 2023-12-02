Saturday, December 2, 2023
It wasn’t our day, says gracious Naruma

A hurting yet gracious Army captain Peni Naruma said the 2023 Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge against Police could have gone either way but  it just wasn’t their day on the field.

After a 11-11 draw against the lawmen in Nadi yesterday, Naruma said they matches Police in aspects of the game but were just unlucky to miss some kicks and not capitalise on their chances.

“It was so close and while a draw is something we can be proud of, we just fell short of winning the title and that matters more than anything else,” he said.

“We did very well in the first half but Police came out better and used their tactics well to score points and take the game to the wire.”

“I want to salute all my players for giving their all in the challenge. I am sure they have done the RFMF proud with their performance. We will learn from our shortfalls and come out stronger and better next season,” he added.

Meanwhile Army winger Onisimo Nawalu Junior scooped the Player of the Challenge award after scoring a try and kicking a penalty in the tensed affair.

He won himself a ticket for two from Fiji Airways to any destination in Australia.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
News

FNPF to reinstate 18pc contribution rate