It will be a ‘needs based budget’, says Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that due to the financial constraints and challenges Fiji faces financially, the 2023-2024 National Budget will be a ‘needs based budget’.

Speaking to Civil Servants in the North, Rabuka stressed the need for civil servants to be wise in managing resources given to them to serve the public.

Rabuka however assured them of Government’s continued support to the work and service they continue to provide.

“We must be very wise in how we manage resources, not only at the political level but at the administration level as well, and each stage that you are engaged in.”

He also assured them that their request for quarters and office renovations would be looked into.

Rabuka said though officials were under-resourced, he thanked them for continuing the good work and for serving the public with diligence.