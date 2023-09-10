Sunday, September 10, 2023
Italy registers bonus point win in RWC opener

Photo Courtesy: Rugby World Cup

Italy registered a bonus point win in their Rugby World Cup opening match after a comorehensive 52-8 drubbing of  Namibia in their pool A  fixture this morning.

Namibia opened the scoring at Stade Geoffroy Guichard when fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel sent over a penalty in the fourth minute but three minutes later Tommaso Allan booted a penalty for Italy to level scores at 3-3.

Namibia was reduced to 14 players when hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld was sin-binned for a collapsed maul.

Italy took advantage of Namibia’s situation and quickly scored two back-to-back tries through number eight Lorenzo Cannone and Paolo Garbisi as Tommaso Allan converted both making it 17-3.

It was winger Gerswin Mouton, who raced over in the corner for a fantastic try to bring Namibia back in the game but Swanepoel failed to convert and missed penalty as they trailed 17-8 at the break.

The second half looked more of a one sided affair for Italy as they continued to dominate the match scoring five unanswered tries to Paolo Odogwu, Manuel Zuliani, Epalahame Faiva, Ange Capuozzo and Dino Lamb while Allan added the extras via his conversions.

Italy will play Uruguay at 7am on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
