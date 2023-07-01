It’s a flat Budget, claims Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudry has labelled the 2023-24 National Budget as flat and devoid of any innovative measures to grow the economy and address poverty.

In his initial reaction, Chaudhry claims the Budget is structured largely along the lines of the World Bank and the Fiscal Review Committee reports, except for the retention of the zero-rated VAT on basic food and other household items – under strong pressure from the people.

“The rich seem to have done pretty well, seeing that the Minister has not deemed it necessary to tax dividend income.”

“Further, the top personal tax rate has been reduced from 44% to 39% and the social responsibility tax for those earning over $270k annually has been scrapped.”

He said a glaring omission in Finance Minister Prof Biman Prasad’s address was any mention of Government’s plans on employment creation and the retention of our skilled workforce migrating abroad by the hundreds for a more secure future.

“The Minister has let the workers down by deferring consideration of a much expected increase in the minimum basic wage, contrary to his campaign promises of 2018 and 2022.”

“The restoration of FNPF contribution rate to 18% is welcome but the grouping of the Fund’s pensioners with the recipients of social welfare benefits is deplorable.”

“The right thing to do was to have restored their pre 2012 annuity rates, and to simultaneously revert the unlawfully reduced current rate of 8% to the pre 2012 rate of 15%.”

Chaudhry also states that the Budget has let down our cash crop farmers by restricting farm input subsidies to those planting export crops.

“Cane farmers are equally disturbed that promises of increase in the minimum guaranteed price of cane have not been kept.”

“The Minister’s announcement that a new strategic plan is to be prepared to boost cane production to restore viability to the flagging industry sounds like the failed promises of the Fiji First Government.”

“Another promise not kept is that of doubling the welfare payment rates. The two-tier increase from $100 per month to $115 and $125 per month for those between 60-69 years and over 70 years respectively, is not only inadequate bearing in mind the high cost of living, but also discriminatory.”