It’s a new beginning, says Ratu Wiliame

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says as the Bose Levu Vakaturaga reconvenes, it must be conscious of the existence of those who continuously challenge the status quo.

Speaking at the Opening of the Great Council of Chiefs Meeting on the chiefly island of Bau, Ratu Wiliame said the GCC must focus on this while at the same time encourage our people to work together for our advancement as a people, where no one is left behind.

Ratu Wiliame said with this new beginning, it is paramount that we reflect on our traditional ties with one another as i-Taukei, to the Government and to the church.

He said it is crucial that the reconvened GCC delivers on the very preservation of our land, our marine and natural ecosystem, guided by relevant legislations – the GCC is duty-bound to safeguard, defend, and liberate all-encompassing matters of all Fijians respecting the rule of law.

“We revive the memory of our great Statesman, the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna; the epitome of progressive change and advancement of the i-Taukei.”

“These traits that the late Ratu Sukuna was renowned for, a visionary, decisive and intellectual leader that is indicative only of a leader who is divinely anointed.”

The President said today we herald in a new dawn; on this new voyage, we welcome those who make up our multicultural society and have made Fiji their home.

“We are Chiefs in our own right – we have subjects, we are inheritors of our land, sea, and its flora and fauna. As we meet, we bring with us the hopes and the needs of our people and our land that depend on our vision in unifying our wise deliberations that shall lead to inclusive decisions that encompass all that we treasure as a people and a nation,” Ratu Wiliame said.