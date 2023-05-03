Wednesday, May 3, 2023
It’s a political witch hunt: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the 2013 Constitution is the supreme law of the land must be adhered to at all times.

Speaking to the media after his court appearance yesterday, the FijiFirst General Secretary said there seem to be a lot of contradictions by the Government to what is happening.

Sayed-Khaiyum said that the Constitution must reign supreme… because it is the supreme law of the land.

The former Attorney-General indicated that the case against him and others continue to be a political witch hunt from the current administration.

“There are also a number of paradoxes that are taking place. You have the suspended Director of Public Prosecution summoned to answer on why he spoke to me at a cocktail party where a few dozens of people were also around.”

“While at the same time, you have the Minister for Home Affairs meeting or having a one to one discussion with one of the suspects that was listed by the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions. You see a lot of contractions and anomalies having,” Sayed-Khaiyum added.

The former Attorney-General also indicated that he remains in high spirits and is grateful to supporters and friends who have continued to send well wishes to him and his family.

He said he is grateful to his wife Ella Sayed-Khaiyum, his parents, his brother, to the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the current FijiFirst MPs and friends.

He added he was thankful to the police investigators for being courteous during the interview, despite political pressures to take a certain direction of the case.

“They have been very professional in carrying out their work,” Sayed-Khaiyum said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
