Sunday, May 7, 2023
It’s like winning the World Cup: Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake says defending their Super W title is nothing less than winning a Rugby World Cup.

Fijiana Drua claimed back-to-back win in just their second season with a pulsating 38-30 win over the Queensland Reds in Townsville last night.

“It’s like winning the World Cup to us back at home.”

“It means so much to us that we can do something big.”

“Before we went into this week, we talked about creating your own history,” Tawake told rugby.com.au

“We had a new bunch of girls this year and we told them if you want to win, you have to create your own history and then they did it today.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
