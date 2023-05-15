Monday, May 15, 2023
Its pathetic and an insult to Girmitiyas: Prasad

The Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has labelled the statement by the Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu as pathetic and an insult to the Girmitiyas.

Last night, Seruiratu called for the Minister for Finance to step down to allow for an independent investigation into the allocation of funds to the Global Girmit Institute.

The Leader of Opposition in a statement posted on the FijiFirst Party’s Facebook Page said that his office has received information that $200,000 was used for expenditures at the recent International Girmit Conference to cover airfare costs and accommodations for international speakers.

However, the Minister for Finance said that the claims made by the Leader of Opposition is laughable and obviously one that was not written by him but the defacto leaders controlling things from the outset.

Prof Prasad said that $500,000 was approved by Cabinet as funds to be used for the national holiday and celebrations for Girmit Day… in which $200,000 was to be allocated to the Global Girmit Institute for accommodations and airfares of these speakers.

“This is coming from a political party and a leader that does not know what accountability and transparency is and has never revealed expenses incurred during its administration on any local and international events it has hosted in the past.”

The Minister for Finance called on Seruiratu to have some backbone and to be independent and not be distracted by wild allegations.

Prof Prasad said that there is nothing untoward about the Global Girmit Institute being deregistered and re-registered- which was vetted by the Office of the Solicitor-General.

He added that this was a blunder by the Leader of Opposition, condemning the Girmitiyas celebrations.

However, Seruiratu indicated that the Global Girmit Institute was de-registered for failing to provide audited accounts for five years, but coincidently it filed for re-registration, which was approved on the same day.

“These revelations are absolutely shocking and need to be immediately investigated by authorities. It is the norm in any country that if the Finance Minister is giving out taxpayer funds in this manner, the issue has to be investigated immediately, with the minister in question being told to step down.”

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said he will look into the matter and if it was re-established it would have gone to the due process.

Turaga said he did not personally endorse this, as he did not see come through his table.

The Attorney-General rubbished the call by the Leader of the Opposition, calling on the resignation of the Minister of Finance to allow for investigations.

“He is not the leader of Government to be making that call,” Turaga said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
