Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Jacks come to FRU's aid for domestic season

The Fiji Rugby Union’s burden in funding for the team apparel at the domestic tournament this season is now a thing of the past.

This after the FRU received a timely boost from the Jacks of Fiji ahead of the kick start of the Skipper Cup competition this year.

Fiji Rugby administrator Simione Valenitabua during the sponsorship signing said FRU will need not to folk out money from its pocket on apparel as Jacks of Fiji will provide the Union with high-quality match kits in the local competitions such as Skipper Cup, Innk Farebrother Trophy Challenge, ANZ Marama Championship, Vodafone Vanua Championship, Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, Vodafone Deans Trophy, Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy and the Fiji Primary Schools competition.

“FRU is going through a tough time right now but but with Jack’s timely assistance, it has taken care of a huge cost from our budget.”

“We are so thankful to Jacks for their continued assistance and sponsorship for grassroots rugby.”

Nikul Khatri, one of the directors of Jacks said rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Fijians and they hope to showcase the best of Fijian rugby and empower players to excel on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup will be launched at Albert Park on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
