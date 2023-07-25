Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Japan helps rebuild Kadavu school

The Government of Japan has funded a new three-classroom building for Rt. Nacagilevu Memorial Primary School, in Kadavu cisting close to $400,000 as part of its Grassroots Grant Assistance Scheme.

In a statement, released by the Embassy of Japan, First Secretary Tazawa Hiroki said that: “the resilience, hard work, and dedication of the people of Kadavu made this project possible, even amid the tough times of cyclones and COVID-19,” the representative of the Japanese Government said during the handover.

Hiroki said the new facility, built to double up as an evacuation center during emergencies, is expected to provide quality education to students and aligns with Fiji’s national development objectives and the aim of SDG 4 for inclusive, quality education.

In the last decade, Japan has invested around $12 million USD in Fiji’s education sector, with a total of six schools in Kadavu benefitting from about $5 million since 2020.

Also, the representative praised the efforts of Fiji’s Minister for Education and the Ministry of Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, before concluding, “We’re confident this project will further strengthen the friendship between Japan and Fiji.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
