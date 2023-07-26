Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Japan helps rebuild Namalata Central School

The government of Japan has funded three classrooms building for Namalata Central School under the Grassroots Grant Assistance Scheme.

The project amounts to a tune of a little over $350k  and comes as a welcome delight to the people of Kadavu.

In a statement released by the Japan Embassy, First Secretary Tazawa Hiroki said that: “the dedication, hard work and resilience that the Kadavu people have put in place to successfully to complete this project even through their tough time after cyclone and pandemic”, the representative of the Japan Embassy.

Hiroki said that, the new facility will be crucial in delivering quality education to the students.

He added, the new building is built to such standards which will enable it to serve the community as an evacuation center during emergencies and natural disasters and aligns with the government to provide quality education with objective of complements sustainable development goal(SDG).

In the last decades, Japan’s assistance towards the Education sector in Fiji is approximately $12 million USD with six rehabilitation projects for six schools in Kadavu worth approximately $5 Million Fiji Dollars.

And also, the representative has heartly thanked the Minister and his team for the continued efforts to improve the Education sector in Fiji.

Hiroki said that leadership and work towards Education sector in Fiji is applauding and I hope we can continue this friendship.

“We’re confidence that this project will further strengthen the friendship between the Governments and peoples of Japan-Fiji,” he added.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
