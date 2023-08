Japan pair ready to face the Flying Fijians

Fiji-born wingers Semisi Masirewa and Jone Naikabula have retained their spot in the Brave Blossoms to face the Flying Fijians in today’s Pacific Nations Cup clash in Tokyo.

Following last week’s solid 21-16 win over Tonga in Osaka, Japan Head Coach Jamie Joseph has made minor change and positional shifts in the team to take on the inform Fijians.

Naikabula has been moved to the left-wing while Masirewa stages at the right-wing.

Pieter Labuschagne takes the flanks as Brave Blossoms talisman and Fijian star Michael Leitch continues to serve his second match suspension.

Meanwhile, Fiji are out to claim a clean sweep in the tournament after beating Tonga 36-20 in round one before securing a 33-19 victory against Manu Samoa.

The match between Japan and Fiji will kick off at 10.15pm.

The teams:

Japan: Kotaro Matsushima, Semisi Masirewa, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito, Kazuki Himeno (cc), Pieter Labuschagne, Jack Cornelsen, James Moore, Amato Fakatava, Asaeli Valu, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki.

Replacements: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Jiwon Gu, Kanji Shimokawa, Ben Gunter, Yutaka Nagare (cc), Seungsin Lee, Ryoto Nakamura.

Fiji: Sireli Maqala, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (c), Vilimoni Botitu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli, Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Kamikamica, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi, Eroni Mawi.

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Ilaisa Droasese.