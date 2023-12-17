Japan seals security support with Fiji

Cabinet has approved the exchange of notes with the government of Japan for the newly established cooperation framework known as the “Official Security Assistance” (OSA) framework.

The government of Japan has formally announced its Official Security Assistance Programme for Fiji, which will provide a grant of $6.2 million.

The grant is earmarked to enhance the infrastructure and resources of the Fiji Navy to bolster its ability to safeguard the nation’s territorial waters.

Fiji is one of four pilot countries to benefit from this assistance. The others are Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the Philippines.