Sunday, December 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Japan seals security support with Fiji

Cabinet has approved the exchange of notes with the government of Japan for the newly established cooperation framework known as the “Official Security Assistance” (OSA) framework.

The government of Japan has formally announced its Official Security Assistance Programme for Fiji, which will provide a grant of $6.2 million.

The grant is earmarked to enhance the infrastructure and resources of the Fiji Navy to bolster its ability to safeguard the nation’s territorial waters.

Fiji is one of four pilot countries to benefit from this assistance. The others are Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Endorsed land lease distribution ch...

Cabinet has endorsed changes to the lease distribution formula unde...
News

Fiji to support MSG security strat:...

Cabinet has agreed that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigratio...
News

Scam taskforce records over 1k comp...

A joint scam taskforce has recorded a staggering 1,859 complaints a...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum resignation is coward...

The National Federation Party has labelled the resignation of FijiF...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Endorsed land lease distribution...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to support MSG security str...

News
Cabinet ha...

Scam taskforce records over 1k c...

News
A joint sc...

Sayed-Khaiyum resignation is cow...

News
The Nation...

Govt harnesses fight against gro...

News
The traffi...

All Western final in National Cl...

Football
It will be...

Popular News

FEO confirms Aiyaz’s recei...

News
The Fijian...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Jet made available to Fiji Govt

News
The United...

New head coach to be based in Fi...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Policy paper to be tabled to Cab...

News
Conservati...

Sanday was Rabuka’s choice...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Endorsed land lease distribution change