Job of bouquet and bricks: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad told Police Officers that both his and their jobs come with ‘bouquets and bricks.’

Professor Prasad made this comment while officially opening the 2023 Lincoln Refrigeration Pte Limited Police Soccer Inter-district Competition in Labasa today.

“As I always say, your job and my job comes with bouquet and bricks. When things don’t go right you get the bricks thrown at you, when all good, you get the bouquet. Thank you for your dedication and commitment towards serving our people, communities and our nation.”

“We at the Finance Ministry and in Government work towards ensuring that our economic and social security is enhanced and progressed, while you in the Police Force work tirelessly in maintaining our internal security.”

Prasad, while acknowledging members of the Fiji Police Force for their dedication and loyalty to service, said it is encouraging to see the participation of police officers in various sports.

“Sports and indeed soccer is always a force for uniting our people. Sports also helps boost fitness, self-confidence brings discipline and makes our people agile and fosters team work. These attributes in my view are very important to an organization such as the Fiji Police, as proper fitness, mental alertness and team work is key for you.”

He also acknowledged the heads of the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces for upholding the legacy and spirit of which the Ratu Sukuna Tournament was initiated.

“I see the Sukuna Bowl as a unique opportunity to foster camaraderie and friendly competition between these two disciplined forces in Fiji. Not only does it promote healthy competition, but also provides a platform for our esteemed men and women in uniform to showcase their talents.”

“It reflects the commitment of the leadership towards supporting and encouraging holistic development of our disciplined forces. Strengthens bonds between the FPF and RFMF, promoting a united front, fostering closer working relationships in managing the internal and external security of our nation.”

The first match saw hosts North take on Headquarters where the game ended with nil all.

The tournament continues at Subrail Park in Labasa.