Jones confident Drua will reach Top 8 spot

Legendary All Blacks flanker Sir Michael Jones is confident the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will beat the Queensland Reds and reach the Top eight in the Super Rugby Pacific competition this week.

Jones, who is the Moana Pasifika chairman witnessed his side’s narrow 47-46 loss to the Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday but is rest assured that Drua will put up a strong battle against the Reds.

“Obviously we are a bit disappointed but we worked hard and still believe in our boys. It’s Drua’s day and we love the Drua.”

“We know they will keep going and we want them to beat the Reds because it’s so important that a Pacific Island team is in the Top 8. We wish them all the best for the game we really want them to win.”

Jones added that both Moana and Drua’s inclusion in the Super Rugby has added huge Pacific Island flavor of rugby.

“The competition is great and I think both Drua and Moana have lifted the competition up. They have made it more alive in the Pacific region. We need more games here and a Pacific flavor of rugby.”

“Super Rugby is all about the atmosphere we feel when the game is played in Drua’s home Fiji. The people, the culture, the music, the crowd, it all just feels like a Super Rugby final in New Zealand or Australia whenever Drua plays in Fiji.”

Drua will host the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.