Jones’ huge confidence in Kerevi

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones does not expect Fiji-born barnstorming centre Samu Kerevi to hit peak form now but has a lot of confidence that Kerevi will do a lot of damage at the Rugby World Cup in September in France.

Kerevi is continuing his journey to full fitness having torn a cruciate ligament playing Sevens for Australia last year.

“We’ve got a number of players coming back from long-term injuries and we know those players, as much as we’d like them to be at their best now, they’re not going to be at their best until the World Cup,” Jones said speaking of Kerevi and Quade Cooper, Reuters reported.

“We’ve got a plan in place to get each player back to their best. This is part of the process.”

“They need time to train, they need time to get their feeling for the game back.”

“I’ve got no doubt they’ll be back at their best for the World Cup. With better exposure to better training and rugby training over the next period of time, they’re going to get a lot sharper.”

Both Cooper and Kerevi are in contention to feature against the All Blacks at the MCG on Saturday but co-captain Michael Hooper is a doubt after being sidelined for the Argentina loss due to a calf injury.

“We haven’t been good enough in the first two games, so I’m still searching for what our best team is, that’s quite obvious,” said Jones, who’s side are bottom of the Rugby Championship standings.

“I’ve only have the players for a short period of time and I need to find out what are our best combinations.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
