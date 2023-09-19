Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Jones says he woke up hoping result had changed

Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones said he woke up this morning hoping their Rugby World Cup loss to Fiji had changed.

The high calibre rugby mentor said he has had time to rewatch the match replay, which probably came off as a vivid nightmare.

“I have had enough time to look at it,” Jones said.

“I woke up in the morning hoping the result was different, but it was still the same.

“It reinforced initial impressions that we got knocked off our kilter the first 30 minutes of the game and were never really able to recover until the last 30.

“I thought our young finishing bench did really well and put us in a position to win the game and we weren’t quite good enough.”

With an backlash from disgruntled supporters, Jones said he had not kept his players from accessing social media.

“That’s an individual choice for each player.

“They make their own decisions on how they deal with social media.

“Everyone makes a choice on how they run their lives.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
