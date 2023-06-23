Friday, June 23, 2023
Jones sees leadership qualities in Kerevi

Photo courtesy: Jono Searle

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has seen potential leadership qualities in Fiji-born Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath centre Samu Kerevi.

This follows Jones’ statement that he might need multiple captains to lead his Australian pack at the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Wallabies first camp in April showed a leadership group consisting of James Slipper, Nic White, Allan Ala’alatoa, Micheal Hooper, Jed Holloway and Andrew Kellaway meeting with Jones but another name added to the mix was of Kerevi.

During the camp at Sanctuary Cove last week, Jones spoke highly of Kerevi to Nine News.

“He’s a big, powerful guy; at his best, he’s close to the best centre in the world.”

Sydney Morning Herald reports that Kerevi has a high standing among his teammates, and can connect with players of Pasifika and white Australian backgrounds.

He’s a confident, clear communicator, and he’s calm, measured and mature, with the right temperament to deal with referees.

He has captaincy experience, having skippered the Reds during the 2019 Super Rugby season and as a Wallaby vice-captain during Michael Cheika’s tenure.

He’ll be a certain starter for the Wallabies and is likely to play the full 80 minutes, a point that is pivotal in picking a deputy.

Kerevi isn’t likely to be replaced in big games, so he could provide a smooth leadership transition if the starting captain was subbed off.

Having spent time in the Wallabies camp over the past one and a half weeks, Kerevi has impressed under Eddie Jones. In turn, Jones impresses plenty of players.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
